Accra, Oct 01, GNA – Four (4) Garrison has organized a free medical screening for the people of its neighbouring communities and its environs at the Sofoline Bus Terminal, Kumasi.



The Medical Outreach Programme, which had various stakeholders coming together in partnership had the 4 Garrison Medical Reception Station (4MRS), Kumasi Children Hospital and Bantama National Health Insurance Scheme Branch, brought different aspects of health to the doorsteps of the local people.

The screening was to foster a closer relationship and bridge the gap with the civil populace within the communities where 4 Garrison is based.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Christiana Osei-Duah, Public Relations Officer, HQ Central Command, said over

200 beneficiaries were screened for malaria, typhoid, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis B and C virus and HIV.

The statement said, there was also voluntary blood donations by some individuals who went through thorough screening in addition to NHIS card registration and renewal.

It said the move formed part of activities lined up for the Ghana Army Week Celebrations on the theme: "Ghana Army: Providing Security for National Development".

The Senior Medical Officer (4MRS), Capt. (Dr) Dominic Aganda Yam Abagre who was the team leader encouraged the public to adopt the habit of going for regular check-ups since early detection of diseases saves lives.

He encouraged beneficiaries and the citizenry at large to have enough rest despite their busy work schedules.

He also entreated the public to be health conscious and make sure they do not wait until they were sick before visiting the hospital.

Madam Felicia Azanyitugu, a beneficiary of the programme expressed gratitude to the military high command for the kind gesture, saying it had offered her and the son the opportunity to know their health status without paying for it.

She called on individuals and cooperate organisations to emulate the gesture.

