news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb. 24, GNA – The Flowers Gay Schools in Cape Coast has organised a free health screening for students, parents and residents in its catchment communities as part of a week-long activities to mark its 40th anniversary.

Beneficiaries were screened and treated for various diseases such as Hepatitis B and C, malaria, hypertension, diabetes, Ear, Nose and Throat, cervical cancer, eye among others.

A team of medical specialists and nurses from the Stadium Clinic and Bishop Ackon Eye Clinic carried out the exercise, which lasted for six hours.

People with serious conditions were referred to the hospital for further medical attention while minor illnesses were treated and given free medication.

The School later presented medical consumables, detergents and other items to the Adisadel Urban Health Centre.

Mr Kwete Quaynor, Proprietor of the school said the gesture formed part of the school’s social responsibility to give back to society.

He said it was geared towards providing safe and proper healthcare to the students and residents within its catchment area to improve upon their health status.

Commenting on the donation, he said the Adisadel Urban heath facility was the first point of call when any student or staff of the school fell sick due to it proximity.

It was therefore prudent to support it to give quality health care to people in and around its catchment area.

Mr Mark Marshal, Physician Assistant in Charge of Adisadel Urban Health Centre expressed gratitude to the school for the kind gesture saying, the donation would go a long way to improve upon health care delivery at the facility.

Other activities for the week-long celebration include, peer coaching and counseling, debate and quizzes, open day and exhibition competition among students, fun fair and games and it would be climaxed with a founders Day service.

GNA