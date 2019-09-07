news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Kpandai (N/R), Sept. 7, GNA – Net Organisation for Youth Empowerment and Development (NOYED-Ghana), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has launched a project to commence campaign against fistula in the Northern Region.

Fistula is a condition in women that develops due to prolonged labour, leading to the woman developing holes between the bladder and the rectum.

The project was launched at Kpandai with funding support from the French Embassy, and jointly supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Tamale Fistula Centre and the Ghana Health Service. It would end in June 2020 and aims at eradicating fistula in northern Ghana through sensitization of women on safe motherhood practices.

It targets 10 communities in the Kpandai District; Bankamba, Buya, Wajado, Konjado, Tenglento, Nkanchina, Kumdi, Utanpindo, Tigangam and Katiejel.

Mr Alhassan Abdulai Iddi, the Executive Director of NOYED-Ghana, who launched the project, said fistula was a serious ailment whose victims suffer stigmatisation in society.

“The situation is such that that people may not want to get closer to you if you have such a condition and it is very worrisome”.

He gave the assurance that women with such conditions would be given medical attention and provided with livelihood support to make them comfortable during their treatment.

Mr Iddi cautioned the community members against child marriages and teenage pregnancies as they contributed to causing fistula.

Madam Vida Vuoche, the Kpandai District Director of Health, disclosed that about 80 cases of fistula had been recorded in the District and three had been successfully treated.

She urged pregnant women to seek antenatal and maternal healthcare to help prevent the ailment and reduce maternal mortality.

Madam Faustina Nayan, the Kpandai District Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the NGO and its partners for the project and pledged support from her outfit to curb the disease in the area.

