By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, Jan 27, GNA - The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo- Addo, has advised female porters, also known as Kayayei, to sleep under treated mosquito nets to avoid exposure to mosquito bites and the malaria disease.

She also urged them to take good care of their health needs by having regular check-ups to ensure that they were fit to work and contribute their quota to national development.





Speaking at a health screening exercise organised in Accra by the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, which the First Lady co-chairs, she said since the porters worked under the harsh conditions, they needed to protect themselves.

The screening was organised in collaboration with National Malaria Control Programme.





"Malaria has killed a lot of people, especially children, so all of you need to check and know your malaria status”, Mrs Akufo-Addo told the porters.

She said the Kayayei should also check their HIV/ AIDS status to protect themselves or prevent mother-to-child transmission.





At the screening, many insecticide treated nets were distributed to the porters, who were also taken through the proper use of the nets.

The porters were also screened for HIV.

Meanwhile, the First Lady reiterated government’s promise to establish a hostel facility for the Kayayei in the Greater Accra Region.

“I am aware things are really difficult for you here, but as the MCE said, the government is really working hard to fulfil its promise to you.

“Nana Addo really appreciates your efforts, and beyond abolishing your daily tax, he is strengthening the National Health Insurance and providing your siblings with free SHS. He will surely provide the hostels for you and make your lives better”, she said.

