By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Oct. 22, GNA – Mr Benjamin Adjei, the Assistant Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Representative to Ghana, has said eating in company was important to one’s health and that of the children.

According to Mr Adjei, researchers have linked this with lower rates of obesity and eating disorders in youth.

Mr Adjei was addressing staff of FAO and other stakeholders as part of the World Food Day after an event dubbed: “Healthy Diet for a Good Life Walk” to create awareness on the need for healthy diets.

This year, the FAO Regional Office for Africa and the FAO Country Office is holding the event on the slogan: “Our Actions are our future. Healthy diets for a #ZeroHunger world.”

He called on Ghanaians to eat plenty of fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruits daily and add more beans, nuts and whole grins to their diets.

The Assistant FAO Representative to Ghana appealed to Ghanaians to diversify their diet by adding traditional , locally grown and seasonal foods and support biodiversity,

“They are great sources of protein and cheaper too. They are also kinder on our plant”, he added.

Mr Adjei advised staff to try and switch from “white” refined foods to their brown and much more nutritious equivalents (brown rice, whole-meal flour and bread) among others.

“Think about good fats. Not all fats are bad. But unsaturated fats that are found in fish, nuts and in sunflower are part of a healthy diet,” he said.

