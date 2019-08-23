news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kyebi (E/R), Aug. 23, GNA- Barima Kweku Duah, the Etwienanahene of Kyebi and the Okyeman State has handed over a $400.000 ward to the Kyebi Government Hospital to help improve quality healthcare delivery.

The facility, which is named after Oheneyere Christiana Duodua, one of the 44 wives of Nana Sir Ofori Atta I, consist of a fully furnished 12 rooms, with a doctor’s office and nurses’ station.

He also donated a brand new anaesthetic machine and a tricycle to the Hospital to aid their operations.

The donation formed part of activities to mark the sixth anniversary celebration of enstoolment of Barima Kweku Duah as the Etwienanahene of Kyebi and the Okyeman State.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at Kyebi in the Eastern Region, Barima Kwaku Duah said the donation was to re-affirm the rich tradition in leadership in serving his people established by Nana Sir Ofori Atta I

He was hopeful the donation would go a long way to help provide quality healthcare delivery to the people and said it was the responsibility of citizens of Kyebi to contribute their quota to the development of the Okyenman state.

Barima Kweku Duah said it was the passionate desire of the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin to transform Kyebi into a modern functioning traditional capital and therefore called on all and sundry to support a worthy cause.

He pledged his continuous support towards the upliftment of the image of Kyebi to a befitting standard.

Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua, the Queen mother of the Okyenman State commended Barima Kwaku Duah for the good job done and called on other citizens of the Okyeman state and Kyebi to emulate the gesture.

She charged the management and staff of the Hospital to ensure proper maintenance of the facility to ensure that it lasted.

Dr Charles Nyarko, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, expressed appreciation to the Etwienanahene and called on other well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the Hospital since there were equally more important things that the Hospital needed.

He used the occasion to espouse some successes the Hospital has chalked within the last two years including the award for being the second best managed hospital in the Eastern Region in 2016.

He added that due to proper management of the Hospital, it has now become an examination center for some selected Nurses and Midwifery training schools in the country.

Dr Nyarku said the new ward has been donated at a time that the Hospital was struggling with infrastructural deficit and promised to ensure that the facility will be put to very good use.

GNA