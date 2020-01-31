news, story, article

Yendi (NR) Jan. 31, GNA - Mr Edward Attah Dawuni,a Former Presiding member of the then Zabzugu/Tatale District Assembly has appealed to the Ministry Of Health to establish coronavirus screening centres at all entry points of the country.



He said Ghana was bordered in the East by Togo, north by Burkina Faso, and to the West by la Cote d’Ivoire and it would therefore be expedient to create those centres to ward-off any mishap.

He said in the five Regions of the North, there were; the Tatale-Nachemba Togo Border, Saboba-Kpatabu Togo border, Chereponi-Yawgu Togo Border, Bunkprugu-Yabure Togo border, Navrongo-Paga Burkina Faso border, Bawku-Sankasi border, Nandom-Hamile Burkina Faso border.

Other border entry points are in the Volta, westernn, Central and Brong Ahafo Regions, which also need Coronavirus centres.

Mr Dawuni who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on his take on the coronavirus disease that started in China a couple of weeks ago urged the Ministry to also provide the necessary equipment at those centres to ensure professional screening.

He also suggested to the Ministry to train health workers on the handling of such issues at various centres as road travelers were more at these entry points.

Mr Dawuni appealed to the Minister of Health Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu to meet all Medical Superintendents in charge of border health facilities to discuss the coronavirus and strengthen surveillance and other preventive measures to prevent the disease.

He commended the Ministry for taking the necessary measures at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to screen all those entering the country and should be extended to the borders.

GNA