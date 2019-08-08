news, story, article

Koforidua, Aug. 8, GNA – The Koforidua Regional Hospital has inaugurated a 34-bed capacity rehabilitated and extended male medical ward to help admit more patients.

The new facility has special wards with baths and additional doctor’s office to give convenience and privacy to the patients and other users.

The health facility also out-doored its Laparoscopy and Endoscopy units with machines to diagnose and treat patients with stomach and abdomen issues.

Briefing the media after the inauguration of the two centres, the Medical Director of the Regional Hospital, Dr Anim Boamah said the ward started with 18 beds, then it was expanded to admit 22 before it was recently rehabilitated and expanded to admit 34 patients.

He said the previous capacity of the ward, created congestion, especially the emergency ward since some patients could not be admitted at the male ward due to lack of space.

This he said prompted management to take up the initiative to expand the ward and give a proper demarcation to the ward to create enough space and privacy to the patients.

Dr Boamah said the coming of the laparoscopy and endoscopy units was very timely because such cases were always referred to Accra and other health facilities, however, some patients were not able to raise resources to go and get the laparoscopy and endoscopy services.

“For us, getting this service available at the door step of the patient is very dear to us, it will alleviate the suffering and trouble that the patients would have to go through to get these services and also to improve diagnoses” he emphasized.

He explained that, the laparoscopy and endoscopy machines would be used to diagnose sicknesses in the abdomen and gastronome intestinal tract, from the esophagus, stomach, small intestines as well as the lower intestine of which some of the disease maybe cancer, ulcer and others.

Dr Boamah said the laparoscopy machine makes diagnoses very faster and treatment of patient quicker in terms of recovering.

