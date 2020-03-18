news, story, article

Accra, March 18, 2020 – The Enterprise Group has donated various sums of money to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to aid the treatment and control of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.



The Noguchi Memorial Institute received GH¢60,000 to support the purchase of coronavirus testing equipment for over 2,000 people while the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, received GH¢40,000 to aid the purchase of equipment and consumables for the management of the COVID-19 Isolation Centre at the hospital.

This was contained in a statement from the Enterprise Group, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The GHS, on the other hand, received a life insurance and peace of mind cover with a total sum-assured of GH¢20,000,000 for all front-line medical staff involved in the treatment and management of the COVID-19, the statement said.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, the Chief Finance Officer of the Enterprise Group, Mr Daniel Larbi-Tieku, said the nature and global spread of the COVID-19 calls for critical action and a concerted effort by all in managing and containing the pandemic.

“This is a novel virus that has its tentacles in every part of the world now. Its nature and rate of spread should be the concern of every human being. The world requires the support of all in fighting the virus and it is critical that we all contribute to the actions being taken”, he said.

Mr Larbi-Tieku said Enterprise Group is complying with international and national protocols required to help stem the spread of the disease.

However, in the interest of public safety, he urged clients to patronize the Company’s electronic channels such as the mobile app, USSD portals and the contact center for prompt service.

He also urged the public to keep themselves and others safe by strictly adhering to good personal and respiratory hygiene.

The first case of the COVID-19 was announced in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.

The Wealth Health Organization (WHO) on 11th March 2020, declared the COVID-19 as a global pandemic after it spread throughout the world.

On March 12, 2020, Ghana recorded its first two cases after two persons suspected of carrying the virus, were tested positive.

GNA