By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Ho, Sept. 13, GNA - Madam Morkporkpor Zottor, Public Health Officer,Volta Regional Health Directorate (VRHD) has asked community nurses to desist from introducing family planning practices to adolescents and focus on preaching abstinence.

She said young adolescents needed education on abstaining from sexual activities rather than indulging in the act with protective measures at their age.

Madam Zottor was addressing some 42 community nurses from six United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA)supported Districts in the Volta and Oti Regions at a day's seminar on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Ho.

The seminar was aimed at improving the knowledge and practical base approach to be adopted by the nurses when counseling adolescents in their communities.

She said most young adolescents approach to adulthood were faced with conflicting, negative and confusing messages about sexuality and needed the intervention of the nurses.

Madam Zottor said information on sexuality should be introduced to the adolescents gradually usually based on their age and state of development.

She said there was the need for a comprehensive approach in educating adolescents about emerging sexuality issues such as HIV and gonorrhea.

Madam Rita Ama Wurapa, Regional Focus Person, Adolescent Health asked health personnel not to be judgmental as that could deter adolescents from seeking health information and opening up on sexuality issues.

She observed that some health personnel were charging unapproved fees for family planning services which was to be made affordable to the rural folks and cautioned them.

Madam Wurapa encouraged the nurses to frequently visit homes of adolescents to observe their eating habits because balanced diets aid the growth of adolescents.

Mr Cyril Hatse, UNFPA Focal Person, VRHD asked the nurses to establish relationships with the adolescents to help put an end to the everyday health issues.

The programme was under the auspices of UNFPA with support from the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC).

The Community Health Officers, Enrolled Nurses and Community Health Nurses were selected from the South Dayi, North Dayi, Afadjato South, Akatsi North, Central Tongu Districts from the Volta Region and Krachi East District from Oti Region.

