news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), March 11, GNA – Mr Daniel Owusu-Amponsah, the Dormaa Central Municipal Disease Control Officer, says there is a decline in reported cases of elephantiasis, a tropical disease, in the area.

Eight cases of the disease were recorded in the municipality, last year, as against 11, in 2018, and the 2017 total of 23.





He, however, expressed worry about the situation where many a patient preferred visiting prayer camps or herbalists to reporting to the health facilities.

Mr Owusu-Amponsah was making a presentation at an annual performance ereview meeting of the Municipal Health Directorate at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The meeting provided the platform for the participants to share and exchange ideas on how to improve the quality of healthcare in the municipality.

He announced that out of the 5,653 people screened for HIV/AIDS in 2019, 424 tested positive, compared with the 2018 figure of 420 out of the 5, 939 people screened.

He said they also saw two cases of buruli ulcer during the period.

The Disease Control Officer told the meeting that isolation centres had been provided to handle suspected cases of CONVID -19 at the Kofibadukrom and Gonokrom border posts and the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.

GNA