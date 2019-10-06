news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Aburi (E/R), Oct. 6, GNA - Ensuring efficient health delivery in the country, remains a top priority of the government.

This is because quality health care, results in happy productive people and this in effect contributes to the socio-economic growth for the entire nation.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health, said this when he performed two sod cutting ceremonies for the construction of two major health facilities on Friday in the Eastern Region.

In Aburi within the Akuapem South Municipal District of the Region, the Minister cut the sod for the reconstruction of the Aburi-Kom Clinic saying it is the aim of the government to ensure that by 2030, every person had full access to decent health care, a key Sustainable Development Goal target.

He said when completed, the hospital which was a clinic with limited facilities, would have a forty bed capacity, an accident and emergency center, diagnostic services, maternal services, staff accommodation among others.

The Minister urged the townsfolk to complement the effort, by making maximum use of the facility, and also taking good care of it, once it was completed.

Otoobuor Djan Kwasi II, chief of Aburi, said the project was most relevant to the health needs of people in the area and gave the assurance that the townsfolk would do all in their power to ensure its success.

The Minister continued to the Akuapem North District, where he cut the sod for the complete refurbishment of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital into a well-equipped facility with expanded and modern facilities.

In brief remarks, he urged the people to strive for peace and unity, adding that the hospital once completed, could only operate effectively within a peaceful atmosphere.

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional Minister, said such an initiative was most needed in the area with regards to the health needs of the people.

He expressed appreciation on behalf of the people to the government for the initiative.

The two ceremonies form part of a 40 million Euro health delivery service improvement project initiated by government in the Eastern Region.

The entire project is expected to be completed within two and a half years.

GNA