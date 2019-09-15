news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Annan, GNA

Sekondi, September 15, GNA - The Medical Director for the Effia-Nkwanta Regional hospital, Takoradi, Mr. Joseph Tambil at the weekend inaugurated a GH¢40,000 wellness centre at the hospital.

The facility, funded from Internally Generated Fund of the hospital, is a requirement by the Ghana Health Service for all hospitals in the country to have at their facilities.

Mr Tambil said the centre was a walk-in facility where individuals could walk in and have very minor checks such as blood pressure, blood group, weight, height, nutrition and general health concerns as well as counselling sessions without having to queue in order to see a doctor.

The Medical Director said for now, there was no cost for services provided but in the near future, it would be required following provision of services such as laboratory and other medical tests.

He appealed to companies and individuals to adopt the facility and partner with the hospital to help it recoup some of the cost incurred.

GNA