By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Gambaga (NE/R) Jan. 28, GNA – Mr Danladi Abdul-Nashir, the East Mumprusi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), North East Region, has said the Assembly through its District Development Facility (DDF), constructed four Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in various communities across the Municipality last year.

The DDF offers Districts additional financial resources through an innovative mechanism, which determines the amount of money allocated to each Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA).

Mr Abdul-Nashir said two of the facilities, located at Nagbai and Gadantinga, were completed and in use whiles two at Za'ari and Buzulungu communities were at various levels of construction.

The MCE said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Gambaga as part of the Agency’s quest to assess development projects in the health sector in the North East Region.

He indicated that similar CHPS compounds funded from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) were constructed and in use at Tuni and Jerigitinga communities.

He noted that the Municipality, which has 142 communities with five Zonal Councils- Nalerigu, Gambaga, Langbinsi, Sakogu and Gbintri had either one or two CHPS compounds, adding that, “The operationalization of the facilities is now with the Ghana Health Service.”

He said from the DACF, there was an ongoing construction of Doctor’s bungalow at Gambaga, while two incubators were presented to the Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu from the Member of Parliament's share of the Common Fund.

Mr Abdul-Nashir said from the Assembly’s DDF and with the support from the ‘Resiliency in Northern Ghana’ (RING), the Assembly supplied seven motorbikes to seven CHPS compounds at Tuni, Jarigitinga, Nagbai, Dagbiriboari, Kolinvai, Wundua and Gadantinga to facilitate healthcare service delivery.

He said government was committed to ensure that quality health Service delivery was brought to the doorsteps of citizens across the Region and country at large.

