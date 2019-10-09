news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - Dromo Foundation, a non governmental organization in partnership with Martin Hayford Ministries, has organised free health screening and blood donation exercise to help increase the stock at the nation’s blood banks.

The event, which took place at Ablekuma in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, saw a number of community folks troop in for their general medical screening, eye checks and to donate blood.

Naa Dromo Ollennu, the President of Dromo Foundation, said this was the fifth exercise they have embarked on to give back to society.

She said the Foundation deals mostly with children, their welfare, education and medical conditions however, they are always confronted with the challenge of blood shortage anytime they are in need of the essential commodity.

Due to this challenge, she said, the Foundation decided to organise blood donation exercise and free health screening every year for the community to encourage them to donate to stock the blood bank.

"Blood is a gift of life and it is important to always have it available to help save lives," she said.

Ms Ollennu said people need to know that donating blood freely and voluntarily is godly and would help salvage vital situations.

She expressed gratitude to all especially Martin Hayford Ministries for always supporting the initiative and called for more support to help save more lives.

Major Oko-Bensa-Agyekum of the 37 Military Hospital Blood Bank, said Ghanaians find it difficult to donate blood due to the myth surrounding it adding that, blood donation is a safe and responsible activity which everyone needed to do.

He said there is the need for more people to donate blood voluntarily because the family replacement system does not make blood readily available.

He urged all to donate blood freely as this promotes good health and stimulates the production of new blood cells.

GNA