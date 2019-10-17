news, story, article

By Abena Sika Otchere, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu, the newly appointed Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Governing council of the GHS on his appointment.

Dr Ofosu, a Public health physician, comes to the position with over twenty-five years of experience in the public health sector, of which twenty –three years was in leadership and senior management positions.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Ofosu called for cooperation and support for the GHS to improve health care delivery, reduce the incidence of illness and diseases and to create programmes to control the spread of infectious diseases in the country.

Dr Ofosu promised to give out his maximum best to the service and the nation and thanked the President and the GHS for his appointment.

Prior to his new appointment, he was the Deputy Director of the Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (PPME) division of the GHS, a position held since 2014.

As the Deputy Director for PPME, he was instrumental in improving the health information system of Ghana, which included the nationwide rollout of the District Health Information Software 2 (dhis2) to collect all routine health services data and other innovations aimed at improving the quality of routine health service data.

Dr Ofosu is a fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (2012) and has a Master of Science degree in Epidemiology from the University of London, an international health certificate from the University of Washington, (USA) and a master of Public health degree from the school of public health, University of Ghana, Legon.

He also holds an MB ChB from the university of Ghana medical school (1992)

Dr Ofosu replaces Dr Gloria Quansah Asare, who proceeded on compulsory retirement from the service in March 2019.

GNA