news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, March 9, GNA – Dr. Sheikh Amin Bonsu, Chief Executive Officer, Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital has won the third Annual Global Black History Honours Award for African Traditional Medicine.

The award scheme was initiated in 2019, by D. L. Johnson Limited, a political consulting and environmental firm in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of celebrations for the Black History Honours, Georgia - African connection week 2020.

It aimed at rewarding individuals and organisations who were doing great things on the African continent.

Madam Rosette Aliu, Chief Executive Officer, African Regional Journal said Dr Bonsu was nominated by the African Regional Journal for the awards based on the great things he was doing on the continent.

Dr Bonsu was equally recognize by the Journal as one of the 100 individuals inspiring Africans.

“The stories from his patients and how they had recovered was overwhelming. Most of these diseases include stroke, hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis B, infertility among,” she said.

She said Amen Hospital also ensures good environmental practices and sustainability in providing health care, through the use of indigenous plant materials.

It also uses scientifically proven methods to produce herbal medications, which was safe for the treatment of various medical conditions.

Madam Aliu said the Hospital had also created a lot of employment opportunities for teaming youth in various fields and departments to ensure an effective delivery of services and sustainable livelihoods.

Dr Bonsu dedicated the award to Almighty Allah, saying, “it was with blessings, wisdom, protection, and guidance that he had come this far”.

He also dedicated it to the National Chief Imam for supporting them with prayers at all times, because he believes in Allah and trusts the work they do at Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital.

He also dedicated the award to his family, hardworking and vibrant Staffs, Patients, the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC), the Traditional Medicine Directorate (TAMD), the Center for Plant Medicine Research, the media, the Ghana Muslim Mission and the good people of Ghana for believing in them, patronizing their products and services and telling the world about them.

He said the award was an indication of the acceptance of traditional and alternative medicine worldwide, assuring that they would continue to do more by adding on technology, advancing research, expanding our reach, creating more employment for the youth and giving more quality services at the facilities to the people of Ghana and beyond.

He called on government to extend the health insurance policy to include approved herbal and alternative medicine centers in order to ensure that more people were given equal access to healthcare, adding that an effective collaborative system between the mainstream and alternative system would also ensure good healthcare in the country.

Ms Davisha L. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, D. L. Johnson Limited, said the month of February in the United States was known as the Black History Month, where black people from around the world who have worked to improve and empower their communities were celebrated.

She said in the United States, South America, United Kingdom, and the Caribbean, black people were stereotyped and used for people’s economic desire for power, but not recognize for their innovation, survival, ingenuity and resilience.

“Africans from the diaspora are not recognized and therefore we take this time to honour those that have been forgotten,” she added.

She said Dr Bonsu was nominated based on the good work he was doing in the Ghanaian Herbal medicine space in the sub region and the rest of the world.

Ms Johnson commended him for the great strides he was making in health care delivery in the country, adding that with his experience they would like to work with him and the Hospital in creating more opportunities for Ghana in herbal medicine.

“We will also like to collaborate with him on the importance of introducing traditional ways of farming and working with farmers on best practices of cultivation and working with students and scholars in developing future alternative medicine.

“In addition to this award, I will like to offer Dr Bonsu and the Hospital an opportunity to join our network and continue the great work to the diaspora,” she said.

GNA