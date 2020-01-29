news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - The Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, has announced that it would be performing free plastic surgery in March 2020, to bring relief to some Ghanaians with deformities.

This would be done by a team of plastic surgeons from the United States (US) and the exercise is going to be for three days.

Mr. Yiadom Boakye, a Physician Assistant and the Hospital’s Coordinator of Periodic Health Services, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, screening, to determine who should benefit, had already started and would end on February 17.

The team of surgeons from the US, visited the facility, last year, and successfully corrected a cleft lip defect in a one-year old boy.

"As part of our preparations to host them, we have created a screening point at the Hospital's main Out Patients Department (OPD) for prospective clients to get assessed and have pictures taken for subsequent forwarding to the team to enable them organize logistics for the programme," he stated.

"We are hopeful that the team can provide surgical intervention for about 40 to 50 cases during the period."

These would involve skin grafting, cleft lips and palate, contractures, birth deformities requiring reconstructions, and post-burns deformities, lumps and bumps, hernia (all types), keloids, lipoma, thyroglossal cyst and goitre.

The surgery would come at no cost to any of the beneficiary patients.

He, however, advised that patients kept their National Health Insurance cards active to cover expenses of their stay in the hospital.

“If some of the medicines are beyond our limit then we will do out-sourcing which clients will have to pay for”, he added.

GNA