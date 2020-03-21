news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Wamfie (B/R), March 21, GNA – The Dormaa East District Assembly has presented some chemicals to the District Hospital to prepare antiseptic and disinfectants for onward distribution to public institutions to stem the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in the District.

The Pharmacy Department of the Hospital is expected to produce 560 litres of hand sanitizers, 500 litres of Dettol, 500 litres of chlorinated bleach solution, and 150 litres of saline antiseptic solution.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive, said the Hospital was expected to finish the production of the disinfectants by Monday, March 24, for further distribution to the various departments of the Assembly.

Speaking at a short presentation ceremony at Wamfie, the District capital, Mr Agyemang said the Assembly had directed restaurants, drinking bars, pharmaceutical shops and transport unions to provide Veronica buckets and soaps at their precincts to promote hand washing and control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

He said the Assembly had also procured many of the Veronica buckets, medicated soaps, sanitizers and tissue paper, which would be placed at vantage points at markets and other public places for people to wash and clean their hands regularly.

The District Assembly also has set-up task force going round communities to enforce President Akufo Addo’s directive of nationwide suspension of all public gatherings, funerals, sporting, and church activities among others to stem the COVID-19 spread in the country.

Mr Agyeman explained that the Assembly had set up District Health Emergency Committee, which was supporting the District Hospital to identify and manage any suspected case of the coronavirus, and called on the people to promote personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness.

The Committee had been replicated at the five sub-districts and they go round to sensitize the local people on the COVID-19, he said.

He reminded the people that self-discipline was the surest way to guard against infections, and advised them to strictly adhere to advice from health personnel.

Mr Frank Adansi-Pipim, the Head of Pharmacy at the Dormaa East District Hospital, said the facility had stepped up precautionary measures to protect patients and health personnel from contracting the infection.

He said holding rooms had been created at the Dormaa Akwamu Health Centre to cater for any suspected case, and commended the District Assembly for its prompt response to help curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

Mr Adansi-Pipim reminded the public of the need to regularly wash hands with soap under running water or use hand sanitizers for protection against the virus.

GNA