By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Jan 23, GNA - The Dormaa Central Municipal Health Directorate as part of its strategy to prevent occurrence of poliomyelitis has deployed 104 vaccinators to communities and strategic locations to inoculate children aged 0-5 years.

The vaccinators were grouped in 52 teams with two persons making up a team expected to visit churches, market centres and households between t 0700 hours and 1900 hours to undertake the exercise aiming 100 percent coverage.

Besides, other notable strategic locations to be covered are the Gonokrom and Kofibadukrom border posts and a Police checkpoint at Aboabo Junction in the Municipality.

Mr Stephen Nyarko-Ameyaw, the Municipal Director of Health Services said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The Directorate targeted 27, 991 children to be vaccinated, he said, and expressed optimism to effectively prevent outbreak of the disease.

The assurances followes the success achieved in fighting severe or wild cases of polio few years back, when it was detected in the then Brong-Ahafo Region.

One of the vaccinators at the Aboabo Junction who spoke to the GNA said drivers and passengers at the checkpoint complained when vehicles were stopped to find out if eligible children were in to be vaccinated.

