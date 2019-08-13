news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Aug. 12, GNA - Dr Lawrence Ofori-Boadu, Head of Emergency Department, Tema General Hospital (TGH), has advised the public especially those aged 35 years and above not to overly stress themselves.

Dr Ofori-Boadu warns that over stressing oneself during that age gap could result in being hypertensive and acquiring its related sicknesses including stroke.

He gave the advice on Sunday when he educated members of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) Redemption Congregation at Tema Community Nine, on hypertension and diabetes as the church marked its annual ‘Health Sunday’ service.

He noted that it was unfortunate that people aged between 35 to 45 years were over stressing themselves over meeting personal high targets such as building houses, acquiring cars, and paying huge school fees.

According to him, due to such targets, people over worked themselves without resting increasing their stress level, adding that “over stressing ourselves can kill us”.

He revealed that stress was the leading cause of stroke among young adults stressing that “when you cross 35 to 40, you don’t have to stress yourself again, leave the stress for the younger ones, they can withstand it”.

Dr Ofori-Boadu, who is also the Session Clerk of the Church, reminded the public that the aged had a higher chance of surviving stroke but the younger ones often die when attacked by stroke.

He explained that the aged often had the strokes associated with clotting in the brain which can easily be corrected but most of the time, the younger ones suffer from hemorrhagic stroke which is caused by the rapture of a blood vessel inside the brain.

He further stated that other risk factors of stroke included high cholesterol, smoking, consuming of fatty foods, diabetes, and alcohol consumption.

He advised the public to regularly check their blood pressure, weight, blood level, sugar level among others, highlighting that the elderly must have checkups at least every three months while the younger ones should do same at least every six months.

The TGH Emergency head also reiterated the need to desist from the consumption of fatty and junk foods but rather take in more fruits, vegetables, water and green leafy foods, as well as exercise daily for at least 30 minutes.

Touching on diabetes, he said children can develop juvenile diabetes when they put on too much weight reminding parents that when children take in too much sugar, it become accumulated fat in the body which when not burnt can lead to excess weight gain.

He mentioned that some of the symptoms of diabetes included extreme hunger, increased thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision, fatigue, and sores that does not heal, among others.

Dr Ofori-Boadu reminded Ghanaians that diabetes and hypertension were very common in Africa therefore the need to check and change the negative lifestyles that exposes them to attracting such diseases.

Mrs Florence Akrofi, Senior Presbyter of the Church, said PCG deemed it fit to have a health Sunday to promote good health practices among the congregation adding that it was their wish that Christians would be in good health just as they grew spiritually.

Mrs Akrofi added that the church would subsequently organize frequent free health screening for members to check their health status.

GNA