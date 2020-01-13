news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Bankyease (WR), Jan. 13, GNA - Bishop John Peter Sackey, the Director-General for the United Nations' Youth in Ghana, has advised the public against wrongful application of herbs on the eye as it could result in severe complications.

The Director General, who doubles as a preacher for the Church of Christ and Ahunyankwa Herbal and Scientific Research Centre at Mankessim in the Central Region said nature had numerous cures and answers to every health challenge.

He named some of the health problems as eye diseases that included glaucoma and cataract, but said it was only through “good knowledge” and “rightful application” of herbs that it could be treated successfully.

The Bishop said this during an outreach programme at the Takoradi Central Church of Christ to introduce a unique formula for treating the eye to many diseased eye patients.

He said the Health for all goals on the Sustainable Development Goals was attainable to help empower people to work towards improved livelihood by 2030.

The UN official said health was wealth and stressed the need to fight against diseases that interfered with the socio-economic wellbeing of people particularly diseases that affected the eye.

"The unique traditional product to treat eye conditions work only by lifting the potion close to the eyes and inhaling for fifteen minutes intermittently for one to two weeks for a total cure or improvement," he said.

He said herbs which had been a family business for well over 40 years had restored the sight of many people adding: "We have decided to start a nationwide outreach to introduce this formula and improve on the lives of many Ghanaians in line with the SDG goal three."

He advised the public to avoid activities that could be injurious to the eye and lead to eye diseases.

He also urged people to take good care of their lives through proper dieting and good sexual lifestyle.

GNA