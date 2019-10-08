news, story, article

By Emelia Bramaa Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), Oct. 8, GNA - Madam Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, has called on public to halt bad insanitary practices.

“It is not the best for us to dump refuse indiscriminately and at unauthorised places thinking that the Zoomlion cleaners are being paid to clear them,” she said.

Madam Adu said this whiles partaking in the monthly sanitation day exercise.

The exercise started from the premises of the municipal assembly to the main lorry park and was massively participated by the staff of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO), Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, Zoomlion Company Limited and some traders.

Mr Ebenezer Atsu the Head of the Environmental Health Unit in the Birim Central Municipality in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said measures have been put in place to create more awareness on the situation.

GNA