By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA

Bibiani (WN/R) February, 9, GNA – Divine Love Hospital, a private medical facility in Bibiani, has for the past two years, not recorded any case of women dying during child birth.

This was disclosed by Mr. Seth Atta Asubonteng Jnr., the Hospital Administrator in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bibiani.

“Since 2018 to date, our facility has maintained a zero maternal mortality rate due mainly to the fact that we have resolved to give off our best in applying the necessary precautions , appropriate drugs and rapid response to the needs of our numerous clients".

Mr. Asubonteng Jnr. indicated that it was every health facility’s dream to avoid maternal deaths, "so we train ourselves to rise up to every sticky situations with the view to saving precious lives".

He acknowledged the mighty hand of God in their day to day activities and work consciousness of the staff to keep every soul alive and healthy through the provision of quality and affordable health care delivery.

The Hospital Administrator used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to take issues of health seriously because “it is when they are healthy that they can increase and improve productivity for national growth and development”.

He also urged pregnant women to seek medical care right from the early stages of pregnancy to avoid any complications in their nine- months long journey to delivery.

Mr. Asubonteng Jnr. appealed to the National Health Insurance Authority to service its indebtedness to the facility, to enable them to do even better in the years ahead.

