By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, Sept. 04, GNA – Dr Winfred Ofosu, the Upper East Regional Director of Health Services has called on Municipal and District Health Directorates in the Region to accurately document services and report correctly on them to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).



He said health professionals worked hard but did not document, and failed to report accurately on services, which accounted wholly for their stewardship.

“We have come a long way with data quality improvement, but we still have challenges, which do not allow for accurate assessment of our performance.”

He emphasised that “If we are going to achieve UHC, we should be able to document accurately on our services and report correctly on them.”

Dr Ofosu made the call in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Regional capital when he spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day performance review meeting held on the theme: “The role of quality data in achieving Universal Health Coverage in the Upper East Region”.

The review meeting brought together various Municipal and District Health Directors, Medical Superintendents and Administrators of hospitals, Chief Nursing Officers, health development partners and Officials from the Regional and District Health Directorates.

“This review is focusing on generation and reporting of quality data to enable accurate reporting and measurement. All Budget Management Centre heads and teams must take keen interest in ensuring quality data in respective facilities,” the Director said.

Dr Ofosu explained that UHC meant that all people and communities had access to promotional preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health services without exposing them to financial hardship.

He said the Regional Directorate is aiming at achieving UHC gradually, starting from the Community level where Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) was the main strategy while strengthening referral systems and institutional capacity at the Health Centres, District and Regional Hospitals to support.

According to the Director, “To ensure protection against financial hardships, we have the National Health Insurance Scheme, our key ally to achieve UHC. We therefore have to continue working closely with NHIS to ensure the Scheme’s sustainability and improve its capacity for prompt reimbursement for services rendered by providers.”

Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister observed that review meetings of that nature had been guarded by emerging and relevant themes that impacted greatly on the work of staff and stakeholders in health.

The Minister said the theme highlighted areas that required special attention to strengthen the holistic health care system for better outcomes.

“Indeed, the Agenda 2030 fever is gaining momentum as the world rallies its resources towards meeting some 17 goals to make it a better place.”

