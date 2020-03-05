news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), March 5, GNA - The Director General of the Ghana Health Services, Dr. Bafour Awuah, has embarked on a two day working visit to the Western North Region to inspect health projects and acquaint himself with various challenges confronting the health sector.

The visit was also to enable him ascertain the welfare of the health workers and how prepared they were to fight the coronavirus.

Dr Awuah paid courtesy call on the Paramount chief of Wiawso Traditional Areas Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, and his elders, to inform them of the measures the government had put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Some of the health facilities the Director General visited included the Bibiani Government Hospital, Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital and the proposed site for Regional Health Directorate at Sefwi Bodi.

Dr. Awuah called on the media to educate the public on the deadly coronavirus, which had spread to some countries in Africa.

He said there was the need for intense public education on the causes, symptoms and possible prevention methods of the coronavirus.

He advised Ghanaians to inculcate the habit of personal hygiene, washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and the use of alcohol- based hand sanitizer.

They should also avoid handshakes, eyes, nose and mouth touching with unwashed hands, cover their mouths and nose with tissue paper when coughing or sneezing.

He admonished the public to quickly visit the nearest health centre for medical examination and treatment whenever they begun to experience such symptoms.

The Paramount of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, appealed to the Director General to post more medical doctors to the Region to ensure effective service delivery.

He tasked the Management of the Sefwi Government Hospital to secure proper documentation of their lands in order to avoid any future encroachment related cases.

GNA