Takoradi, March 9, GNA - Dr Michael Kyeremateng, Specialist in Homeopathic Medicine at the C4C Homeopathic Hospital, has called on the Ministry of Health to consider adopting the use of homeopathy as a preventive measure in the management of the novel Coronavirus.

He said currently, India with a good record in medicine has introduced homeopathy as a first step in fighting the deadly virus which has already taken many lives since its outbreak in China months ago.

Dr Kyeremanteng, who is also the Director of C4C Homoeopathic Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi that the Government of India promotes pseudoscientific homeopathic practices in its effort to prevent the spread of various diseases.

The Director of C4C Homeopathic Hospital said they have branches and partners in India and explained that the Indian government’s Ministry of AYUSH, which promotes alternative medicine systems in the country strongly advocates the use of homeopathy and traditional remedies, such as Indian systems of medicine, to ward off infections linked with coronavirus.

He said there is the use of a homeopathic preparation called Arsenicum album 30C and two drops of sesame oil in each nostril each morning for prevention; and Unani medicines (treatments based on the teachings of Hippocrates and Galen) to mitigate symptoms of coronavirus infection.

Dr Michael Kyeremanteng, who happens to be a product of Indian Alternative Medicine Education, expressed the belief that the use of homeopathic medicine by the Government of Ghana would go a long way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Dr Kyeremanteng, also a graduate of the College Of Practical Homeopathy with Licentiate in Homeopathic Medicine from United Kingdom, said it is worth emulating the example of India to arrest the spread of the Coronavirus.

He said "the effectiveness of homeopathic preparations is disputed within medical science but India which is noted as the hub of homeopathy has proven to the world how powerful homeopathic treatments are."

A good number of people have died since workers at the wholesale food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, started falling ill late last year. This is besides dozens of countries dealing with cases of the virus.

The deadly coronavirus has killed more than 3,500 people and infected over 105,000 according to reports, with majority coming from China.

C4C Homeopathic Hospital is the largest homeopathic hospital in the country with 8 major branches spread across the regions serving more than 2 million Ghanaians.

