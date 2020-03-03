news, story, article

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey, GNA



Accra, Mar. 3, GNA - Ghana on Tuesday joined the international community to observe the World Hearing Day (WDH) with a call on the public to protect and desist from putting foreign objects in their ears.

Ms Emelina Afari, Chairperson of the Greater Accra Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Nurses Association who made the call said putting earbuds, pins, match stick, pen tops, feathers and brooms in the ear gradually damages the eardrum which may later lead to a hearing loss

She was speaking at an ear examination and screening session organised by the association for female inmate of the Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region as part of activities to mark the International Hearing Day and create awareness about how to keep the ear healthy.

World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that globally over 460 million people have disabling hearing loss, and that unless action is taken to prevent and address hearing loss, the numbers could rise to over 900 million by 2050.

The WHO says unaddressed hearing loss poses an annual global cost of 750 billion United States Dollars.

It said 60 per cent of childhood hearing loss can be prevented by: immunization, good maternal and child care, treatment of ear infections (otitis media) and rational use of ototoxic medicines.

Ms Afari stated that hearing loss can be addressed when detected early saying “for those who have hearing losses, appropriate and timely interventions can facilitate access to education, employment and communication.

“At all life stages, communication and good hearing health connect us to each other, our communities, and the world” she said.

She said exposing the ear to excessive noise and taking unprescribed drugs was one of the leading causes of hearing loss which poses a serious concern for governments, individuals and families if not addressed.

She advised the public to limit exposure to loud sounds at workplace and adopt safe listening practices and use ear plugs when necessary.

Ms Afari said treating hearing loss was expensive and entreated the public to visits an ENT clinic at least once a year to have their ears checked to prevent such situations.

The theme for this year is: “Don’t let hearing loss limit you. Hearing for life!

The World Hearing Day is celebrated every year to highlight that timely and effective interventions can ensure that people with hearing loss are able to achieve their full potential.

