By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 14, GNA - The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday took delivery of a huge consignment of hospital consumables and other items to assist in quality healthcare delivery in the Region.

The items, which included face masks, wheel chairs, frames for walking, folder covers, overcoats and scrubs for theaters, as well as outfits for newborns, were presented by Madam Elizabeth Agyemang, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister.

Madam Agyeman told newsmen during a short presentation ceremony at the Regional Health Directorate that, she received the items from her friends in Switzerland and these were to be distributed to all health facilities across the Region, to complement government efforts at ensuring quality health care delivery at all levels.

Madam Agyemang said improving quality healthcare delivery has been one of the priority concerns of government and it is important all Ghanaians support government to achieve that aim.

“The government cannot achieve it all alone, everyone should come on board to ensure excellent health services delivery in Ghana,” she said.

Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, who received the items, thanked the Minister for the gifts and pledged that the Directorate would ensure equitable distribution for the benefit of all health facilities in the Region.

He said the items have come at an opportune time since some facilities are in dire need of them to effectively discharge their duties to deliver quality health service for all.

