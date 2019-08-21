news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA

Kumawu (Ash), Aug. 21, GNA - Mr Samuel Addai Agyekum, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere-Kumawu, has called for an increase in private sector investments in the area to create jobs and improve the living conditions of the people.

He said the Assembly had embarked on various initiatives to make the District attractive to investors and urged the private sector to take advantage.

Mr Agyekum made the call at the inauguration of Apomuden Diagnostic Centre (ADC), a private laboratory, at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

The inauguration coincided with a free health screening for the town’s people and those from surrounding communities.

Mr Agyekum commended the owners and management of the facility for the bold decision and pledged the Assembly’s readiness to support private sector investment to create employment for the people.

He urged the workers to adopt good work ethics and be friendly with patients to create a good image for the Centre.

Mr Benjamin Adusei, Consultant of the Centre, said the inauguration was to bring laboratory services to the doorsteps of people in the Kumawu and Sekyere Afram Plains area.

He said the Centre with modern equipment such as Haematology Analyzer, Chemistry Analyzer, Hb Electrophrosis Machine and Microscope and other scanning equipment would help in providing Ultra-sound, Abdominal Scan, Obstetric and gynaecological Scan and Prostate Scan services.

Mr Adusei said discussions were underway to acquire accreditation from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to make it easy for the people to access services at the Centre.

