news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - There is a high possibility of finding a cure for HIV/AIDS from within Ghana.

“I am of strong hope that we can find a cure from Ghana.”

Dr Samuel Ato Duncan, Executive President of the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission, said this to journalists at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday night, upon his return from the Ukraine after an official visit.

He said finding a cure for HIV/AIDS remains a crucial global need for a number of reasons.

Dr Duncan said besides the fact that a sick person needed to be cured, finding a cure for the disease would ease state funding because a lot of resources went into the concern.

He said these funds could be re-channelled into other needed developmental ventures, towards the nation’s growth.

Dr Duncan said if a cure for HIV/AIDS was found in Ghana, that could promote the country positively on the global scene and yield the country very bright prospects.

He said more importantly, a cure was going to unburden the several people who had HIV/AIDS and were in desperate need for relief.

Dr Duncan said his outfit would relentlessly continue with its research and hopefully, a cure would be found.

Touching on his trip to the Ukraine, Dr Duncan said he was invited as the special guest at an event dubbed, “the Unification Day”, held by the Alfred Nobel University for students from Asia, Europe, America and Africa.

He said the Alfred Nobel University was of the belief that it was more effective when the youth were targeted with education on the need for global peace, adding “when young people understand peace now, they become more effective at ensuring a stable and safe world as leaders in future.”

Dr Duncan said the Alfred Nobel University has reached an agreement with the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission to work together to promote global peace, and also research into finding solutions to chronic diseases such as HIV/Aids, Herpatitis B, Kidney Failure and Cancer.

Dr Duncan was in July awarded an Honorary Professor for his discovery of a potential cure for HIV/AIDS in Accra, under the Extraordinary Achievement Heroes of Africa(EXAHA).

He is also credited with the discovery of a cure for cancers, renal diseases, Hepatitis B and other chronic diseases.

Dr Duncan has since 2012, outdoored the COA drug, which is purely herbal based, and has the potential to destroy about 80 percent of the HIV/AIDS virus within two hours of its administration.

GNA