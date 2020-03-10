news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri,GNA,



Tamale, March 10, GNA - Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Northern Ghana have embarked on a regional street march in Tamale to present a "CSOs Manifesto on Health" to government through the Northern Regional Minister and the Ghana Health Service.

The CSOs marched from the Tamale Jubilee Park through to the Northern Regional Police Headquarters round-about and finally to the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.

The activity was also to advocate and create public awareness on the need for gender equality in commemoration of International Women's Day celebration.

The street march was done in collaboration with the Universal Access of Health Care Campaign (UAHCC), a campaign driven by a network of both national and international NGOs, including; Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR), Coalition of NGOs in Health, ISODEC and SEND-Ghana.

Some of the CSOs included; NORSAAC, Savannah Signatures, BasicNeeds, Ghana, GDCA, among others.

The health manifesto outlines their proposals to government to help strengthen the health system as part of the country's commitment to achieving goal three (3) of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals including; UHC by 2030.

Madam Rhema Andah, Programmes Officer for the Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR), presenting the health manifesto to the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and the GHS after the march, said the manifesto outlines areas in the health sector that government could improve on to help achieve the UHC.

She said the manifesto focused on areas such as prioritizing investment in health by the allocation of a minimum of 15 per cent of the total national budget to the health sector, creating a feedback mechanism from citizens and CSOs to the different healthcare agencies, investing in the health care of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), increasing NHIS premium for quality health care, One district One hospital among others.

Mr Jeremiah Tiibob, Deputy Director, Administration, Northern Regional Health Directorate, who received a copy of the manifesto, said the GHS was making efforts towards achieving UHC and assured the group that their concerns on getting government to appreciate the need to give adequate attention to the health sector through the Manifesto on Health would help speed up the process.

Mr Mohammed S. Musah, Deputy Director at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, who received a copy of the manifesto on behalf of the Regional Minister gave assurance that the concerns would be assessed and put before the right authorities for action.

GNA