By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, March 24, GNA - Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has said three specimen of suspected Coronavirus cases sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute from various facilities in the Region tested negative.

He said the Regional Coronavirus Response Team had, therefore, scaled up information sharing measures to contain the pandemic and urged all to abide by the protocols to avoid spreading the disease.

Dr Lesta said this on Tuesday when he paid courtesy call on the Regional Immigration Office to acquaint himself with preparedness of officers and men of the Service towards preventing spread of the disease.

He warned that any Immigration official who would compromise professionalism for personal gain would be punished by law.

The Minister entreated the Officers and men to adhere to the basic protective measures recommended by the World Health Organisation, handwashing, maintaining social distancing, avoid touching one's face, practising respiratory hygiene and stay at home if unwell.

He appealed to all and sundry to add the spiritual dimension to the fight against coronavirus as announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to observe the national day for prayer and fasting.

Dr Letsa asked the media to avoid spreading fear and panic.

Mr Peter Nantuo, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, in charge of the Region, said 40 Nigerien and eight Nigerians, who entered Ghana illegally, had been deported.

He said the activities of the foreign nationals were against the national response to contain the Coronavirus disease as their social contacting measures through itinerant or hawking exposed Ghanaians to infections hence their deportation.

“If any foreign national enters Ghana's frontier through unapproved routes, they have within 24 hours to make themselves available to Immigration to normalise their entry, or render themselves breaking our laws,” he said.

In a related development, a five-member Immigration Communication Task Force was inaugurated by the Minister to deliver timeous on-the-spot information from its border post.

