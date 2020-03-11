news, story, article

By Charles Epiphany Ativor, GNA



Aflao (VR) March 11, GNA - Officials of Port Health Authority at the Aflao-Lome border have intensified screening of travellers to prevent Coronavirus (COVID-19) from entering Ghana after Togo recorded its first case last week.



The officials were seen screening travellers at both arrival and departure routes to neighbouring Togo with Thermal Walkthrough Thermometers when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Aflao border.





The GNA observed that apart from the intensive screening, personnel of the Authority were also sensitising travellers and hawkers on the virus and safety measures.

It was also observed that the officers were using only four Thermal Walkthrough Thermometers, with some travellers complaining about having to wait in long queues for long periods.

As a result, a few travellers were spotted using some detours on the blindsides of Port Health officials to beat the waiting time, claiming they were safe.

One traveller was heard screaming, "I don't have any Coronavirus so don't put that machine on my head, I'm healthy, nothing is wrong with me, I've never been to China," as he moved towards Togo.

As of March 9, more than 111,000 people have been infected with the virus in more than 80 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

It said there were over 3,800 deaths globally. Just over 3,000 of those deaths occurred in mainland China with 62,000 people having recovered from the coronavirus.





Common signs of infection of COVID 19 include; respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking of meat and eggs.

It is also recommended that people avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Officials of Port Health Authority at the border including an inspection team from Accra declined to speak to the media and only said, "We have put the necessary measures in place to deal with the situation."

GNA