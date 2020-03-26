news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, March 26, GNA – One hundred and twenty seven patients of the total 132 total confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana, are responding to treatment.

One person is, however, in a critical condition, the Ghana Health Service has stated in its update, on the designated portal, at 1430 hours, on Thursday March 26, 2020.

Three persons have, however, been lost to the respiratory disease, with the GHS explaining that they were all aged with underlying chronic medical conditions.

Out of the 127 responding to treatment, the GHS said, 49 were confirmed from ‘Routine Surveillance’; while 78 were from the ‘Mandatory Quarantine’ group.

Both the deaths and the critically ill were from the Routine Surveillance group, it said.

One person has, however, recovered from the routine group.

Also, out of the existing 51 cases recorded from the Routine Surveillance system, 14 were being managed at home; while the rest were responding well to treatment on admission in isolation.

“The cases are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results prove negative,” it stated.

“The great majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven are of other nationals: Norway, Lebanon, China, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom (UK)”.

Ghana recorded its first two cases on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

GNA