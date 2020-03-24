news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA



Accra, March 23, GNA - Ghana's Covid-19 confirmed total case count went up by three to hit 27, on Monday, March 23, while one more patient passed on.

The update, provided at 2028 GMT, by the Ghana Health Service on its designated portal for information on the disease, said the existing 25 patients were receiving treatment in isolation.

Among the confirmed cases, 20 were Ghanaians, , majority of whom returned home from some affected countries.

Seven were nationals from Norway, Lebanon, China, France, and the United Kingdom, it said .

"As of March 23, 14:00 GMT a total of 521 suspected cases have been tested for COVID-19 by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), " it said.

With regard to contact tracing, a total of 598 contacts had been identified and were being tracked.

One of the contacts developed symptoms and had been confirmed positive, it said.

It urged those who had been in contact with those exposed to the virus to step out for testing.

Nineteen people, the GHS said, had completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.

Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Globally, there are more than 220, 000 existing cases out of the more than 330,000 cases of the pandemic, which started in December 2019.

More than 14,700 people have, however, died, while more than 98,800 have recovered. .

GNA