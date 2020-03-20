news, story, article

Accra, March 20, GNA - The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has indefinitely, suspended its outreach services extended to corporate institutions, lorry stations and students of tertiary as a measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



A statement from the management of DVLA on Friday and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, noted that such services included mobile service and Tertiary Drive operations.

It however said, the Authority had put adequate measures in place across its offices to ensure that staff and clients transacted businesses in a safe environment.

The statement said the Authority had fitted its offices with alcohol-based sanitisers and ‘veronica buckets’ with detergents at the entrance and exits points, to enable clients wash and sanitise their hands before and after transacting business.

It urged both staff and clients to observe the social distancing protocols, precautionary measures and hygienic practices advised by the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

The statement urged the public to disregard news making rounds on social media that the Authority close its offices to the public on Monday, March 23, noting that “no such decision has been taken”.

It said the public should make use of DVLA’s online platform to initiate service request in order to minimize direct contact with officers at the operational areas.

GNA