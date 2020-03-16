news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, March 16, GNA- Commercial drivers under the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Ho are considering the usage of nose masks and gloves to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the country.



This follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive that transport unions should take precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

Mr Alfred Amegah, Welfare Vice Chairman of the Union in Ho, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

He said plans were also advanced to place hand washing facilities at vantage points at the lorry station to promote personal hygiene.





Mr Amegah said drivers were told to encourage passengers to use hand sanitizers frequently in the vehicle and avoid very close contacts with other passengers.

He said the Union also planned regular meetings to devise innovative means of keeping drivers and passengers safe.

Meanwhile, some passengers the GNA spoke to at the Ho main lorry station expressed concern about the cost of hand sanitizers, said to be rising from about GH¢ 10.00 to GH¢ 50.00.

GNA