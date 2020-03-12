news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA - Members of Parliament in Ghana are to have their temperatures checked to avoid the spread of infections in the chamber.

Referring to the novel coronavirus, Speaker Aaron Oquaye after making an announcement for members to avoid shaking hands and make use of sanitizers placed at vantage points in the House, agreed to a suggestion from Minority Chief Whip Mohamed Mubarak Muntaka, to have the temperatures of visitors to the House checked.

This, Alhaji Muntaka said, could be extended to the legislators before the beginning of sittings each morning, to which the Speaker agreed and directed the Clerk to take an urgent action on the suggestion.

“In fact, whilst we’re still in the chamber, relevant officials will act upon it,” the Speaker directed, adding “so Mr Clerk, if you will get somebody to make a move and work on it. “

As he began the announcement, with “let’s avoid shaking hands, some MPs broke into laughter, which attracted a stern warning from the Speaker, who said,” let’s not laugh in this honourable House, lest our children will think we are talking about something light. “

He described the situation as very serious and called on all to go by the advice of the experts to avoid handshakes as the disease is transmitted physical to physical contact.

Speaker Oquaye suggested that perhaps very soon all would have to adopt the Indian way of greeting, with palms closed and a head bow, where everyone sees that act of greeting without any physical contact.

He urged all to be obedient to safety measure recommended internationally.

