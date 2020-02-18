news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA - The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) has unveiled emergency hotlines to enable the public to report suspected cases of Coronavirus to the health authorities for prompt action.



The deadly flu-like virus has so far claimed about 18000 lives in China with Egypt being the first African nation to report the virus.

The Emergency Hotlines are:

0558439868

0509497700

Dr DaCosta Aboagye, the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, who announced the emergency numbers to the media, encouraged every Ghanaian to have these emergency Hotlines on their fingertips so that they can promptly report suspected cases of the virus.

The event was launched at the Greater Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), the teleconsultation centre.

The Ridge Hospital and that of the Tema General hospital have been selected by the Ministry of Health to deal with the Coronavirus cases.

Dr DaCosta Aboagye said the GHS and the MoH are working closely with the World Health Organisation, West African Health Organisation, and US Centres for Disease Control and other Development Partners, to review strategies on day-by-day basis to avert any possible spread of the virus in the sub-region.

He said government is still consulting and engaging with relevant stakeholders in the health sector on the disease, but it has not made any concrete plans to evacuate Ghanaians in China including students at Wuhan in the Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus.

The West African Health Organisation is engaging member states in the sub-region and has not recommended any evacuation yet, Dr DaCosta Aboagye stated.

"We are reviewing the situation by the hour and when it becomes necessary, we will tow the next line of action as appropriate, including evacuation as the Minister of Health has already assured.

"The Government of Ghana is much concerned about our citizens in China, especially the Ghanaian students, and is working to ensure their protection, safety and wellbeing as we continue to supply basic needs.

"We want to assure the public that, as per the management of all outbreaks which is a dynamic activity, we will continue to monitor the situation and act as appropriate.

"We will further wish to advise Ghanaians to delay any travels to China for now," Dr DaCosta Aboagye advised.

