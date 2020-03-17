news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, March 17, GNA - Dr Timothy Letsa, Volta Regional Health Director, has observed that fear and panic accompanying the spread of COVID-19 were more deadly than the virus.

“The fear and panic in society is more deadly than the virus. Yes, corona is highly infectious yet mortality is very low, so there is no need to panic,” he said, calling for conscious efforts to carry out the needed interventions.

Dr Letsa who said this at a stakeholder engagement on the pandemic in Ho on Tuesday, said although the virus had a much lower mortality rate than most killer diseases, fear mongering caused social predators to promote all forms of quasi remedies that ended up causing more harm.

He said the fear and panic associated with the outbreak of the disease was borne out of streams of misinformation, and was placing the public in a state of uneasiness, and hampering control measures by relevant authorities.

The Regional Director said personal hygiene remained the surest safeguard against the spread of the disease, and stressed on proper hand washing, healthy diet, physical exercises, and the avoidance of stress.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said the Region was prepared to provide quarantine services when needed, and that the security services would help ensure compliance.

He said key stakeholders had undertaken a number of simulation exercises to perfect response to emergencies, and called for the formation of informal committees at work places to help safeguard against the disease.

Dr Senanu Dzokoto, Acting Deputy Regional Director of Health Services, Public Health, asked the public to strictly follow precautionary measures.

He dispelled rumours that Africans were immune to the disease, and said each country on the continent must take responsibility and manage the situation.

The head of the Ghana Tourism Authority in the Region said hospitality industries had been directed to put in place the highest standards of hygiene, and ensure all patrons, and staff were promptly assessed.

Authorities at the Ho Central Prisons also said hand washing stations had been increased at the facility, and called for more measures to be installed to help prevent the spread of the virus.

GNA