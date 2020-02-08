news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – A Technical Committee set up by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is considering developing a Charter to guide medical professionals in handling persons with disability in the hospitals



The Charter, supposed to protect the rights of persons with disability at the hospitals, will enable medical professionals to better understand persons with disabilities and how to treat or manage them when they need medical attention.

The idea to develop a Patient’s Charter for persons with disability was mooted when members of the Technical Committee discussed a draft legislative instrument that looks at access to health services.

Dr Augustina Naami of the Department of Social Work at the University of Ghana, said most often than not, medical doctors focused on the disability of the person and not the ailment or the complaint which the person came with and this usually resulted in avoidable fatalities for the person with disability.

Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Chairman of the Technical Committee and also in charge of Institutional Care Division at the Ghana Health Service, said having a Patient’s Charter for persons with disabilities was something that could be done.

He said his outfit would liaise with the National Council on Persons with Disability to develop a charter that will promote better understanding on disability at the hospital.

The legislative Instrument is considering among others the need for health professionals to provide care of the same quality to persons with disability as to others, including the basis of free and informed consent, raising awareness of the human rights, dignity, autonomy and needs of persons with disability through training and promulgation of ethical standards for public and private health care.

