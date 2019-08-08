news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA



Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - Patrons of public transport will very soon have an easy means of waste disposal as plans are underway to have fixed litter drop bags in all intra and inter-city passenger vehicles.

This is to improve on sanitation situations within commercial vehicles and around the country, and enhance the quality of air in them.

It is also to ensure proper management of waste in vehicles, particularly in the public buses.

The project, dubbed “Clean Car Clean City” (4C) is an initiative of Gorsel SNT Company limited with support from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Ministry of Transport.

Addressing a News conference in Accra on Wednesday on the project, Mr Kwame Ekpe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gorsel SNT Company Limited said the drop bags to be deployed would be available in different forms and sizes in order to take care of all situations possible according to the interior design of the vehicles.

He said there would be an exchange point set up at vantage areas, which would have a collapsible pre collection bins to ensure that bags were received and replaced with refresh bags.

This, he said would ensure a total capture and control litter delivered and received in order to reduce occupant’s exposure to waste, limit waste transfer into city centres.

“There will be deployment of ‘litter marshalls’. These are trained and appropriately equipped attendants who will man the ‘xchange points’ to ensure prompt replacement of laden litter bags”

Mr Ekpe said the project had already been piloted, adding that plans were in advanced stage to roll out the full programme.

“In January, 2018 and 2019 we piloted the project with some intra-city and inter-city buses. We were only able to pilot the level one which was the fixing of the bags in the vehicles”, he said.

He urged the various transport unions to make the sanitation of their drivers a priority by ensuring that they get these litter bags fixed in their vehicles.

Mr Ekpe also appealed to corporate Ghana to support the project in any form in order to ensure its success.

GNA