By Abebe Dawuni GNA



Yendi (N/R) Feb 17, GNA - About 100,000 mosquito nets are to be distributed to households in the Yendi Municipality and Mion District of the Northern Region to help prevent malaria and save lives.

The United States of America (USA) Baptist General Association of Virginia in collaboration with Global Mission Resource Centre (GMRC) Yendi, and North Eastern Mission Field of Ghana Baptist Convention have procured the mosquito nets for distribution to households in the area.

Reverend Dean Miller of River Road Church, USA, who led members of these Churches to begin the distribution of the mosquito nets to households at Yendi said it was in response to a request by Pastor Emmanuel Kwabena Mustapha, Executive Officer of GMRC and Minister of the North Eastern Mission Field of Ghana Baptist Convention to help reduce malaria in the area.

Rev Mustapha said the church was committed to safeguarding the welfare of humanity, saying besides the distribution of the mosquito nets, the Church also planned to construct household latrines in some communities to address open defecation in the area.

He said the Church would also construct wells in some communities in the area to ensure access to potable water.

Meanwhile, Rev Mustapha, who will retire in June, this year, at the age of 60 years as the Minister of the North Eastern Mission Field of Ghana Baptist Convention, has handed over to Pastor Francis Baaye as the new Minister of the Church.

