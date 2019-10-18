news, story, article

Apowa (W/R), Oct. 18, GNA - Most Reverend Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, has inaugurated the Sekondi Takoradi Diocese Golden Jubilee Children's Hospital at Apowa in the Ahanta West Municipality.

He said the facility is a modest contribution of the Catholic Church towards building a healthier nation.

The hospital, which has an OPD, consulting rooms, labour wards, children wards, changing room and an injection room, was funded by Mrs Rita Zureich and her friends from Germany.

Archbishop Kwofie, who is also the Apostolic Administrator of the Sekondi -Takoradi Diocese of the Catholic Church, said “nothing was of value without good health and good health was everything to mankind”.

He said it is in this regard that the church decided to start with the children adding that for a nation to grow healthier, there is the need to start with its children.

Archbishop Kwofie said the facility would not be of any use if the staff are not committed, dedicated and selfless whiles they attend to their duties.

He expressed gratitude to Mrs Rita Zureich and her friends for the enormous support and urged the people of Apowa and surrounding communities to adopt the facility as their own and take good care of it.

He said the cliché that anything belonging to government must be taken care by the government should be ignored and urged them to take good care of the facility.

Reverend Father Francis Quansah, the chairman of the Golden Jubilee Planning Committee, said as part of the 50 years anniversary of the Sekondi Takoradi Catholic Diocese, the church decided to put up three landmarks of which the children hospital was the first on the agenda.

He said the renovation of the Our Lady Grotto at Egyam, which is at its completion stages and the residential apartment for the Bishop which is also almost completed, are other projects to commemorate the jubilee celebration.

Reverend Father Eric Elliason, the Diocesan Health Director, said full operation of the facility would begin in two weeks and that for now they would start with only an Out Patient Department (OPD) services.

He said they have been able to secure two residential doctors, 12 enrolled nurses, 10 general nurses, 8 midwives and 10 supporting staff and pleaded with people of Apowa and it environs to help accommodate them.

Mr Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam, the MCE of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, said the maintenance of good health is vital and commended the church for establishing the facility.

He urged workers of the facility to exhibit good attitudes and behaviour towards their clients and also establish good inter-personal relationship with them.

Mr Kojo Kum, the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, said the facility is a manifestation of the work of the Lord adding that it was not by coincidence that the Egyam Grotto was also located in the Ahanta land

He urged the nurses to discharge their duties diligently and welcome their clients with open arms for such was the purpose for the establishment of the facility, and pledged 5, 000 cedis towards the operation of the facility.

Osabarima Kow Entsie, the Omanhene of Mpohor, urged the people of Apowa and neighboring communities to take ownership of the facility and to patronise it services.

