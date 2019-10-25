news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Kwahu Praso (E/R), Oct. 25, GNA – A Physician Assistant (PA) of the Presbyterian Health Centre at Kwahu Praso in the Eastern Region, has asked chiefs in the area to ensure that lands released for refuse dumps are sited at the outskirts of their communities, to help reduce oral infections.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on sanitary conditions at some schools in the area, Mr. Daniel Tetteh, the PA stated that though the situation persisted, the health centre received no cases of faecally-transmitted diseases (diarrhoea).

The GNA spotted refuse dumped closed to basic schools at Fodua and Kwahu Praso, and feared that the school children would be infected with diseases.

At Kwahu Praso the refuse site is near a school and the Pra River.

He explained that there were enough mechanised boreholes for the people and that, there could rather be a problem if the people were using the lagoons and lakes around for drinking and other domestic use.

Mr. Tetteh said the Presbyterian Health Centre played a role for the people to live healthy, by offering outreach programmes and health education in churches, schools and the communities, and occasionally made use of the Information Centres around

He appealed to the assembly, opinion leaders, organisations and the general public to endeavour to support a clean and healthy environment, so that in the long term, “our children who are learning under unhygienic conditions would become doctors to help augment the few medical practitioners in the system”.

GNA