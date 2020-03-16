news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on Monday called on the Muslim Community to adhere to the President’s directive of suspending all religious gatherings to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He said for the next four weeks when the call to prayer is said, Muslims should pray in their respective homes to ensure prevention.

“The usual meeting at the mosques, wedding, and other gatherings should be postponed for the next four weeks,” he stated.

The Chief Imam made the call at a media briefing in Accra following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive on Sunday on the suspension of all public gatherings including conferences, funerals and church activities for four weeks as part of measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

It said private burials were permitted but with limited numbers not exceeding 25 in attendance.

The Chief Imam called on all Imams and leaders at the various mosques across the country to fix hand sanitizers at the entrance for members and ensure they used it before and after prayers.

He said the virus was no respecter of persons and urged political parties not to politicise the situation but join forces to fight its spread.

The Chief Imam, however, tasked the health sector to ensure that most centres allocated for the treatment of COVID-19 cases were well equipped with the necessary logistics to enhance the fight.

He called for the collaboration of all Ghanaians and advised the people to adhere to the precautionary measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ghana has recorded six confirmed as at March 15.

The National Chief Imam also appealed to the President not to allow the conference on Lesbianism, Gaysm, Bisexuals and Transgender (LGBT) to take place in Ghana adding that it was demonic.

"The Almighty Allah created woman for man and vice versa. It is against the Holy Quran to indulge in such unacceptable behaviour. I am urging all not to indulge in it," he added.

