By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Aug. 26, GNA The Centre of Awareness Global Peace Missions (COA) on Monday inaugurated a 13-member Board and launched a research fund to support research into the cure of Human Immunodifiency Virus (HIV).

The Board inaugurated by Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, the Executive President of COA, is tasked with the mandate of planning and raising funds towards concluding research works across the globe to confirm the potency of COA FS to cure HIV Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, urged all to support the research project with resources to give health freedom to the next generation against HIV/AIDs and many other chronic diseases.

He urged donors, universities and hospitals, religious leaders and philanthropists, international charities not to be left out in the journey to find lasting solutions to the HIV/AIDS disease.

Prof Duncan said HIV was a very dangerous virus, which the world must develop an antidote to stop its spread or totally eliminate it, adding that, his quest towards finding CURE for HIV/AIDS was not for personal or monetary gain but for the permanent freedom for all persons living with the condition across the globe.

He said from November 30, 2005 till today, the research for finding HIV/AIDS cure so far had cost him and the centre about 20 million US Dollars without any support from any other institution.

He said if the required funding, thus between 100 to 200 million dollars, was generated, the research into finding lasting cure of HIV/AIDS could be completed between two to four years on intensive research.

He said it was time the world must support the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission to collaborate with credible Research institutions to conduct further research towards producing a permanent cure for HIV/AIDS.

He said the research was not going to target cure for only HIV/AIDS but cure for cancers, hepatitis, kidney failures, tuberculosis and some chronic diseases.

Prof Duncan said the remaining research will be conducted in collaboration with five different institutions including Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana, Legon; and the Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Akuapem Mampong.

The rest, he said were Biochemistry Department and the School of Medical Sciences, University of Cape Coast; the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa; and the Medical School of Alfred Nobel University, Dnipro, Ukraine.

Speaking on the existing products of the Centre, he said COA Global Peace Mission had found answers to the global threat of HIV/AIDS through the introduction of its immune booster called COA FS and 72.

On his part, Dr Richard Nsiah-Agyeman, the Administrator of COA, said as part of its peace mission, the Centre had identified diseases as one of the problems confronting peace of humanity, hence its efforts in scientifically developing and producing potential drugs for such diseases.

He said the Centre’s drugs had gone through the initial stages of scientific research by the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine, the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research-University of Ghana, and the University of Kwazulu Natal of South Africa.

