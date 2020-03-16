news, story, article

By Alice Tettey/Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, March 16, GNA - Management of Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) have restricted patients’ relative visit as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

A minimum of one and a maximum of two relatives are allowed to visit while relatives of patients would no longer be allowed to sleep at the Hospital.

The Ghana News Agency visited the Facility on Monday morning and observed that security had been intensified to ensure compliance.

The CCTH, a referral hospital in the Central Region is one of the two hospitals designated as a COVID-19 certified centre and had since set up a case management and rapid response teams, which were being enhanced on day to day basis to manage and treat any suspected case.

The second is the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

The GNA observed that the Hospital was polishing up preparedness with two designated areas for suspected cases and treatment respectively.

Other initiatives include provision of Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, detergents and protective clothing for infection protection and control.

The Hospital is also seeking to manufacture hand sanitizers with approval from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) due to its shortage on the market.

A source at the Hospital indicated that the decision had become necessary to re-assure the public of its readiness to combat the infection and to ensure public safety.

In a related development, residents in Cape Coast Metropolis are leaving no stones unturned as COVID-19 scare was heightened in the country with six confirmed cases.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday March 14 directed that all schools be closed down, and banned large gatherings including funerals, church services, wedding ceremonies among others.

Following the announcement, many parents from across the country were seen trooping to the various Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Metropolis to take their wards home.





Parents were seen at the various Senior High Schools rushing to send their children home while others were seen at the Lorry stations boarding vehicles back with anxiety on their faces.

When the GNA visited some shops in the Metropolis, there were shortage of hand sanitizers and other detergents even though prices had shot up abnormally.

At the Tantri lorry station, the GNA noted that washing basins had been mounted for travellers to wash their hands before boarding the vehicle, failure to comply with the guidelines, the passengers were prevented from boarding.

At the Kotokuraba market, market women were seen covering their mouths with handkerchiefs with some having hand sanitizers in their bags.

While a section of the public in the Metropolis commended the President for the directive, others also believed the country was over-reacting to the coronavirus pandemic, thereby heightening fear and panic among the public.

GNA