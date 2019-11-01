news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Nov. 1, GNA - Six nurses have undergone a specialist training in Paediatric Nursing (Associate Membership) to enable them acquire skills to provide specialist care for children in rural areas.



The nurses, who work at the Bimbilla, Savelugu, and Saboba Hospitals in the Northern Region, underwent a year-long training from October 2018 to October 2019, at the Tamale Training site of the Nurses and Midwives’ Council, Ghana.

The training was sponsored by the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC), an international non-governmental organization, as part of its Promoting Maternal, Newborn, Infant and Child Sustainable Health Efforts (PROMISE) project, which is funded by Global Affairs Canada to contribute to reduce maternal and child mortality in the communities.

As part of the sponsorship package, the nurses have been bonded to serve in their districts for three years.

CCFC, as part of the PROMISE project, has undertaken a number of activities in the project areas including Savelugu and Nanumba North Municipalities, and the Saboba District to improve on child care in rural areas. The training of the nurses in Paediatric Nursing, is to further boost the project’s outcome.

The beneficiaries, after the training, met with representatives of CCFC and District Health Directorates in Tamale to share their experiences and know their stakeholders to fall on at the district level for support as they put their newly acquired skills into practice.

Mr Abdul Samed Zakari, Senior Staff Nurse at the Bimbilla Hospital, who was a beneficiary, said the training, which focused on child care, had improved their knowledge in the area and empowered them to identify and include all that mattered as far as health care for children was concerned.

Other beneficiaries also spoke highly of the training, saying, it had improved their skills, especially the practical aspect of care for children, which they confirmed would ensure improved care for them as paediatric nurses to save their lives.

Mrs Denisia Agong-Kaara, Savelugu Municipal and Nanton District Director of Health was happy that the nurses had acquired a lot of skills in managing health care issues of children, which would improve the lifespan of babies to reduce child mortality in the country.

Mrs Agong-Kaara said one of the biggest challenges facing health care delivery was how health staff related with patients, and expressed delight that the training would help the nurses to learn how to better relate with clients and their colleagues to improve on health care delivery.

She urged the beneficiary nurses to apply the knowledge acquired and share it with their colleagues and work together to reduce child mortality in the country.

Mr Stephen Amoako, Chief of Party of PROMISE expressed the need for rethink in nursing education in the country and suggested it focused more on practical training and change the orientation of trainee nurses from seeing the profession as job to earn income to being compassionate about what they will do to improve on health care delivery.

Dr Feleke Tadele, Director, Programme Effectiveness, Research Manager at CCFC, was happy that the training helped to change mind-set, skills, desire and practice of the beneficiaries to help improve on care for children and save their lives.

